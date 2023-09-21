copy link
Outlier Ventures Appoints Stephan Apel as New CEO
2023-09-21 10:44
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency venture capital firm Outlier Ventures has announced the appointment of Stephan Apel as its new CEO, succeeding Jamie Burke. Stephan Apel, a founding partner of Outlier Ventures, has served as a board member and managing director since 2016. Outlier Ventures founder Jamie Burke will assume the role of chairman, driving the overall strategic direction of Outlier Ventures and its growing portfolio of founders, as well as playing an increasingly active role at the industry level.
