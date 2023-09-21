copy link
create picture
more
Galaxy Digital Expands to Europe, Appoints Former Genesis Executive as European Head
Binance News
2023-09-21 10:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency group Galaxy Digital is expanding to Europe following crackdowns by US regulators. The group has appointed former Genesis cryptocurrency broker executive Leon Marshall as its first European head, with the goal of establishing regional operations in London. Marshall stated that he is currently recruiting staff for Galaxy's investment banking, asset management, cryptocurrency lending, and derivatives businesses.
View full text