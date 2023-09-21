BNB faces uncertainty as crypto market reacts to Federal Reserve's rate hike decision

According to Coincu, the cryptocurrency market experienced a decline in momentum on September 21, following the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Investors are grappling with the Federal Reserve's latest decision on rate-hike plans, which has introduced volatility to the market. Among the altcoins affected, BNB experienced sharp declines, endangering its nearest support level. The Federal Reserve announced on September 20 that it would maintain the current interest rates but hinted at an expectation of one more rate hike by the end of the year and fewer rate cuts in the coming year compared to earlier predictions. This uncertainty about the FOMC's future actions has introduced volatility to the crypto market, with BNB feeling the impact. During the recent market correction in September, BNB faced a significant drop, plummeting from its peak of $221.4. This resulted in a decline on its chart, erasing the gains from the final week of August and causing an 8% drop to a low of $203.9. However, recent indicators of buying momentum have steered BNB away from this support level. The coin managed to break above the $210 mark and rise to its most recent resistance zone at $217.2, currently trading at $211.4. Investors are closely monitoring the crypto market as it navigates this period of uncertainty following the Fed's announcement, with BNB's performance being a key point of interest.

