Ethereum Gas Fees Surge to Around 320 GWei

According to Foresight News, data from Etherscan shows that Ethereum gas fees have soared to around 320 GWei. Additionally, data from ultrasound.money reveals that 384.58 ETH were burned in the past hour. The highest amount of Ethereum burned within an hour was from Ethereum transfers (308.21 ETH), followed by Tether (10.20 ETH) and Arbitrum (10.20 ETH).

