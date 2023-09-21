Tether Resumes Lending Amid Increased Demand, Plans to Phase Out by 2024

According to Coincu, Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer in the cryptocurrency market, has resumed lending its stablecoins to customers due to a surge in short-term loan requests from clients with established relationships in Q2 2023. The move aims to safeguard clients from liquidity shortages and unfavorable collateral sales, ensuring the stability of its platform and the reliability of its services. As of June 30, Tether reported $5.5 billion in loans as part of its reserve assets, up from $5.3 billion in the previous quarter, according to its latest quarterly financial report. Tether spokesperson Alex Welch confirmed the issuance of new loans and stated that they plan to phase out these loans entirely by 2024. Tether refers to these loans as secured loans but provides limited details about borrowers and collateral. These loans are issued and denominated in the company's USDT stablecoin. However, they do pose potential risks to the crypto industry, as there is no guarantee of repayment, liquidity in selling them for US dollars, or the sufficiency of the collateral held. This development follows previous concerns raised by the Wall Street Journal regarding the risks associated with USDT's loans. In response, Tether pledged to eliminate secured loans entirely from its reserves by 2023. As Tether re-enters the lending arena, the cryptocurrency community will be closely watching how it manages these potential risks in the coming months.

