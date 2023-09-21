Ryze Labs reviews US-focused investments amid regulatory concerns

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency investment firm Ryze Labs, formerly known as Sino Global, is reviewing its US-focused investments. The venture capital firm now wants its portfolio companies and those it is considering investing in to explain how they will limit their US business and products or how they will address compliance risks. Foresight News previously reported that Sino Global announced its name change to Ryze Labs in early September. The company, founded in 2015, has invested in projects or companies such as Solana, LayerZero, Polygon, and Wintermute.

