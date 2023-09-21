Hooked Protocol partners with Arc8 to launch Hooked 2048 game

According to Foresight News, Web3 gamified social education platform Hooked Protocol has partnered with Arc8, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands' arcade gaming company GAMEE, to inject innovation into the classic nostalgic game 'Qube 2048' and jointly launch a casual game called 'Hooked 2048'. 'Qube 2048' is a nostalgic classic game with a large and loyal player base. Hooked has added more Web3 elements to this classic, presenting a new gaming experience for players while also bringing more new traffic and vitality to the industry. In the future, Hooked plans to actively explore how to combine Web3 with projects that have a strong user base to attract a wider and more diverse audience into the Web3 world and accelerate mass adoption.

View full text