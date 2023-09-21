Biconomy launches smart account platform for Web3 blockchain development

According to Foresight News, Biconomy, a provider of Web3 blockchain development tools, has announced the launch of a smart account platform, which has been transformed from its previous wallet layer. The platform offers a basic smart account contract that supports a modular architecture, allowing dApp, wallet, and application chain developers to continuously add features by inserting programmable modules. The platform also improves the client SDK, supporting access to the smart account platform.

View full text