PlatON Launches Application Chain Framework and Releases Technical Whitepaper

According to Foresight News, PlatON, a fully digitalized public infrastructure, has officially launched its application chain framework and released the 'PlatON Application Chain Technical Whitepaper'. The framework aims to establish a universal, reliable, standardized, and flexible adaptive system, providing more efficient, secure, and reliable blockchain solutions for various industries in the Web3 domain, with seamless integration capabilities. The application chain framework offers PlatON Application Chain Extension Protocol (PAEP), efficient consensus mechanisms, customizable development, security considerations, availability, as well as comprehensive application chain infrastructure and supporting toolsets. In PlatON's application chain framework, PlatON serves as the root chain acting as the witness layer, while the application chains act as the execution layer, independently packaging blocks and executing transactions. PlatON's application chains will provide developers with flexibility and autonomy, dedicated to promoting innovation and meeting the needs of different industries and application areas, thereby fostering the diversification and development of the blockchain ecosystem. Currently, PlatON has advanced application project collaborations in areas such as gaming, large AI models, WEB3 accelerators, and DePIN.

