Sui Announces First Batch of Winners in Education Funding Program

According to Foresight News, Sui has announced the first batch of winners in its education funding program, which aims to support developers interested in nurturing the next generation of innovators. In this round, nine teams received over $300,000 in funding. The selected proposals include the development of boot camps, courses, gamified learning tasks, developer education tools, and technical workshops. Some of the winners are Web3 developer learning website EasyA, VS Code extension GPTutor, gamified education platform MoveCastle, MoveFuns DAO, Nativo Ventures, edtech company Patika, L2E platform StackUp, and Korean developer course WELLDONE Studio.

