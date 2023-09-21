Buy Crypto
Busan, South Korea to establish blockchain mainnet and digital asset exchange

Binance News
2023-09-21 06:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, South Korea's Busan city plans to develop a blockchain mainnet as part of its 'Busan Digital Asset Exchange Establishment Promotion Plan and Future Schedule'. The mainnet will be compatible with other blockchain mainnets such as Ethereum and Cosmos, enabling the use of different blockchain-based services on a single platform. In addition, Busan aims to become a 'blockchain city' centered around the Busan Digital Asset Exchange and has proposed a plan to establish a 100 billion won (approximately $75 million) blockchain innovation fund. The Busan Digital Asset Exchange is scheduled to be established in November, with specific business plans to be announced at the 'BWB 2023' event in the same month. The exchange is set to officially open for business in the first half of 2024, initially supporting tokenized commodity trading, such as gold, silver, copper, and crude oil traded at Busan Port, rather than virtual assets or tokenized securities.
