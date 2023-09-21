MAP Protocol integrates with Klaytn and forms strategic partnership

According to Foresight News, MAP Protocol, a cross-chain interoperability infrastructure, has integrated with South Korean internet giant Kakao's public blockchain, Klaytn, and formed a strategic partnership. In the future, MAP Protocol will continue to enable point-to-point cross-chain interoperability for DApps within the Klaytn ecosystem and with more mainstream EVM and non-EVM blockchain networks. Additionally, Butter, a cross-chain DeFi application within the MAP Protocol ecosystem, has successfully supported assets within the Klaytn blockchain and the Kaikas wallet in the Klaytn ecosystem, providing liquidity support for Klaytn ecosystem users. It is worth noting that Kakao Group's businesses include Klaytn, KakaoTalk, KakaoPay, KakaoStory, KakaoTaxi, and cryptocurrency exchange Upbit.

View full text