Magic Eden Launches Open Version and Supports Solana's Compressed NFTs

According to Coincu, Magic Eden has announced the launch of an open version that allows creators to customize their NFT releases in terms of supply and time. This move aims to empower artists and foster creativity by offering flexibility in NFT collection releases, each available for a limited one-week period. The NFT marketplace is also expanding its innovation efforts by supporting Solana's compressed NFTs (cNFTs), offering a cost-efficient and scalable option for digital collectibles. The open version of Magic Eden invites creators to submit their applications and choose the release parameters of their NFT series. The inaugural batch of NFT collectibles is scheduled for release this week, with each collection becoming available for a limited one-week period. All releases, including the upcoming one, will take place at 9 a.m. Pacific time. Magic Eden had previously announced its support for Solana's cNFTs, offering a cost-efficient and scalable alternative for digital collectible enthusiasts. This strategic move aligns with Magic Eden's commitment to innovation, which also includes the recent launch of a 'Creator Fund' to boost Polygon NFTs. With the integration of Solana cNFTs, Magic Eden continues to expand its horizons, presenting a more scalable and affordable avenue for digital collectible enthusiasts. cNFTs stand out due to their compact off-chain data storage, facilitating widespread use in various sectors, from gaming and events to music and the Metaverse, while minimizing minting costs.

