Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Earn
Learn
Feed
Discover the latest crypto news & feed
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn free crypto through learning
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
More
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Magic Eden Launches Open Version and Supports Solana's Compressed NFTs

Binance News
2023-09-21 05:26
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Magic Eden has announced the launch of an open version that allows creators to customize their NFT releases in terms of supply and time. This move aims to empower artists and foster creativity by offering flexibility in NFT collection releases, each available for a limited one-week period. The NFT marketplace is also expanding its innovation efforts by supporting Solana's compressed NFTs (cNFTs), offering a cost-efficient and scalable option for digital collectibles. The open version of Magic Eden invites creators to submit their applications and choose the release parameters of their NFT series. The inaugural batch of NFT collectibles is scheduled for release this week, with each collection becoming available for a limited one-week period. All releases, including the upcoming one, will take place at 9 a.m. Pacific time. Magic Eden had previously announced its support for Solana's cNFTs, offering a cost-efficient and scalable alternative for digital collectible enthusiasts. This strategic move aligns with Magic Eden's commitment to innovation, which also includes the recent launch of a 'Creator Fund' to boost Polygon NFTs. With the integration of Solana cNFTs, Magic Eden continues to expand its horizons, presenting a more scalable and affordable avenue for digital collectible enthusiasts. cNFTs stand out due to their compact off-chain data storage, facilitating widespread use in various sectors, from gaming and events to music and the Metaverse, while minimizing minting costs.
View full text