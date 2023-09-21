Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Earn
Learn
Feed
Discover the latest crypto news & feed
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn free crypto through learning
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
More
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Singapore banks increase scrutiny of Chinese-born clients with multiple citizenships

Binance News
2023-09-21 05:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Singapore banks have intensified their scrutiny of Chinese-born clients with multiple citizenships following a recent crackdown on money laundering. The crackdown, which involved over $1.8 billion worth of assets, has led to increased vigilance among lenders. Some international banks are closing accounts held by clients with citizenship from countries like Cambodia, Cyprus, Turkey, and Vanuatu. Other lenders are evaluating whether to accept fresh funds from clients with similar profiles on a case-by-case basis. These measures are part of Singapore's efforts to strengthen its anti-money laundering framework. The crackdown came after the arrest and charging of 10 wealthy individuals of Chinese origin in August. The investigations have uncovered substantial assets, including cash, cryptocurrencies, and properties. Judges have denied bail due to flight risks associated with their multiple passports. Additionally, it is alleged that some of the suspects are involved in illegal gambling activities in other countries. Despite residing in Singapore, they carry travel documents from countries like Cambodia, Vanuatu, Cyprus, and Dominica.
View full text