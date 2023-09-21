Apple and Goldman Sachs Halt Plans for Futures Trading App

According to Cointelegraph, Apple and Goldman Sachs have reportedly halted their plans to launch a futures trading app. The project was initially set to roll out in 2022 but was put on hold last year due to worsening economic conditions, including rising interest rates and inflation pressures that drove investors away from risky assets. Sources claim that the project infrastructure is mostly built and could be launched if Apple decides to proceed with its original plan. It remains unclear whether the app would have included crypto futures trading. During the pandemic, Apple sought to diversify its business by offering financial solutions for clients in the United States, partnering with Goldman Sachs to develop its initiatives. The two companies first launched a credit card in 2019, followed by a buy now, pay later feature earlier this year. In April, they announced a Goldman Sachs-backed savings account with a 4.15% annual percentage yield. However, the partnership faced challenges, as Goldman Sachs reportedly suffered a financial setback from managing Apple's credit card, with an average customer acquisition cost of $350. Apple's foray into financial services is not an isolated move. After acquiring X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk disclosed plans to make the social network an 'everything app,' incorporating financial services on the platform. Rhode Island regulators granted X a currency transmitter license on Aug. 30, allowing the company to custody, transfer, and exchange digital currencies. Money transmitter licenses were also issued to X in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, and New Hampshire.

