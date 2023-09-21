IIF Gives Average Marks to European Commission's Proposed Digital Euro Legislation

According to Cointelegraph, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) has published an assessment of the European Commission's proposed legislation on the digital euro, giving it average marks. The IIF, a global financial industry advocacy group based in Washington, D.C., with members in 60 countries, rated the digital euro bill introduced in June and the accompanying impact assessment. The assessment is a follow-up to comments submitted by the IIF in June. The IIF examined seven areas, considering six of them to be 'partly addressed' by the proposed legislation. Some of the cost-benefit analysis was deemed 'basic and high-level,' while other aspects were dependent on previous studies or missing. The mechanism suggested for financial stability and bank intermediation in the bill is holding limits, which have yet to be set, and it is unclear how they would be enforced, according to the IIF. Payment services providers (PSPs) would have limited ability to recover the costs of implementing digital euro services, such as connecting to the infrastructure and creating wallet software, while caps are placed on fees. Credit institutions would be required to provide basic digital euro services for free. Therefore, 'economic and liability model challenges' were also found to be only partly addressed, the study found. Privacy controls on the digital euro have yet to be defined, and it is not clear what PSPs will need to do in order to meet the requirements or if doing so will even be possible for them at the time of the digital euro's introduction. Anti-Money Laundering and cybersecurity measures also remain to be established. Governance and conflicts of interest were not addressed in the legislation, the IIF said. As the bank supervisor and 'issuer, administrator and fee-setter for a digital euro,' the European Central Bank (ECB) could find itself in conflicting roles of regulator and operator. There is no independent oversight envisioned for it. The IIF also repeated its position on interoperability, stating that there is little-to-no value in settling for recreating parallel systems that could tie up capital and liquidity, face similar pain points, and be expensive. A CBDC would need to operate on platforms where other digital currencies otherwise operate. The legislative proposal for the digital euro is being developed in tandem with its infrastructure. The digital euro is expected to be in the investigative phase through October. After that, the ECB may decide to begin testing technical and business solutions, but either way, a live digital euro can only be issued after the legislation passes.

