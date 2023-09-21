Oasys partners with GMO Media to launch GESOTEN Verse

According to Foresight News, blockchain gaming platform Oasys has partnered with GMO Media, a subsidiary of Japanese internet giant GMO. As part of the collaboration, GMO Media will launch 'GESOTEN Verse' on Oasys, with three games set to be released alongside the new Verse in December 2023. GESOTEN Verse will allow users of the 'GESOTEN by GMO' gaming platform to seamlessly play blockchain games using their existing platform IDs. Additionally, plans are in place to develop a system where users can earn cryptocurrency and various points as rewards while playing games.

