Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Earn
Learn
Feed
Discover the latest crypto news & feed
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn free crypto through learning
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
More
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

dYdX Integrates Axelar's Cross-Chain Solution for Enhanced User Experience

Binance News
2023-09-21 04:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, decentralized financial derivatives marketplace dYdX has integrated Axelar's cross-chain infrastructure to improve its user experience. The integration aims to streamline onboarding and offboarding processes for users accessing dYdX v4. A key component of this integration is Squid, a fast cross-chain transaction builder built on Axelar's decentralized interoperability infrastructure, capable of executing cross-chain swaps in under 20 seconds. dYdX has consistently adopted innovative blockchain technologies to cater to traders' needs, such as being early adopters of Starkware's rollup technology. With dYdX v4, they are taking an independent app-chain approach, essential given the high leverage and risk associated with derivatives exchanges. The integration with Axelar's interoperability network and the use of Squid will enable users to easily transition between various blockchain environments, including rollups, Ethereum Layer 1, other app-chains, and centralized exchanges, with a single click. This initiative highlights dYdX's commitment to achieving a maximally decentralized marketplace, ensuring uptime, and protecting against manipulation in derivatives trading. With the adoption of Squid and Axelar's interoperability solution, dYdX aims to provide a flexible, fast, and user-friendly experience for its diverse user base. Users can now use Squid's API to access one-click onboarding and offboarding capabilities to and from its app-chain, regardless of their originating blockchain environment. This includes the ability to directly deposit funds from other exchanges, including centralized ones, into their dYdX accounts with a simple one-click process, powered by Squid.
View full text