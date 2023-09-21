NEAR Foundation and SK Inc. C&C Partner to Boost Web3 Business Growth in South Korea

According to Coincu, the NEAR Foundation has partnered with global IT industry leader SK Inc. C&C to foster the growth of Web3 businesses in South Korea. The collaboration aims to create a user-centric Web3 ecosystem in the region, focusing on research, support, and marketing efforts. Both organizations share a common goal of assisting companies in harnessing the right Web3 tools to propel their business growth. Under this partnership, NEAR Foundation and SK Inc. C&C have committed to conducting joint research initiatives, sharing resources, and supporting partners within their respective ecosystems. Collaborative marketing efforts will also be undertaken to raise awareness about the Web3 space. The partnership will leverage the NEAR Foundation's extensive network to bolster both technological and business growth, including connecting with SK Inc. C&C's local corporate clients and facilitating the rapid integration of outstanding companies into the Korean market. SK Inc. C&C, a prominent player in the IT industry, offers a range of services, including consulting, enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, intelligent transportation systems (ITSs), geographic information systems (GISs), billing solutions, and more. The company's influence extends beyond South Korea, with active operations in the United States, China, the Middle East, and other global markets. This collaboration is expected to catalyze the development of Web3 solutions across various industries.

