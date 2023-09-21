Stablecoins: A Service or Threat to US Interests?

According to Foresight News, during the annual Mainnet 2023 summit hosted by Messari, Nic Carter, a general partner at Castle Island Ventures, delivered a keynote speech titled 'Will Stablecoins Serve or Undermine US Interests?'. Carter stated that the majority of the current stablecoin market consists of dollarized stablecoins, with non-dollar stablecoins accounting for less than 1%. However, the US is marginalizing the stablecoin market, causing stablecoins to flee the country. At the same time, stablecoin models backed by other assets, such as stETH and mixed RWAs, have emerged. The US must make a choice: if it continues to marginalize stablecoins, more stablecoins backed by native cryptocurrency collateral will emerge, and with other jurisdictions supporting stablecoins, the US may lose its sanctioning power and its position as the center of capital markets may be marginalized. Mainnet is an annual summit hosted by Messari, which began in 2020 and is dedicated to bringing together cryptocurrency professionals from around the world to learn, collaborate, and discuss industry opportunities, identify problems, and find solutions. Mainnet 2023 took place from September 20th to 22nd, 2023, in New York, USA.

