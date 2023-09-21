Stellar Development Foundation CEO Announces Increase in Real-World Assets on Platform

According to Foresight News, during the annual Mainnet 2023 summit hosted by Messari, Stellar Development Foundation CEO and Executive Director Denelle Dixo announced a significant increase in real-world assets (RWA) on the Stellar platform. This growth is attributed to the collaboration with Franklin Templeton Digital Assets, which has resulted in over $300 million in tokenized currency market funds. With the implementation of the Soroban project, smart contracts are set to launch on Stellar. The Stellar testnet was upgraded to Protocol 20 yesterday, introducing support for Soroban smart contracts.

View full text