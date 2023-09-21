Buy Crypto
Eclipse Announces New L2 Architecture, Combining Solana and Ethereum Advantages

Binance News
2023-09-21 04:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Eclipse has introduced a new Layer 2 (L2) architecture on September 19, which will utilize the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) while operating on Ethereum. This combination aims to bring the benefits of Solana's speed and scalability to transaction settlements on Ethereum. The new L2 architecture will focus on Ethereum settlement, execution using SVM, data availability with Celestia, and proving using RISC Zero. Eclipse's new L2 architecture will use the Solana Execution environment to optimize parallel execution and implement local fee markets, reducing chain-wide fee increases caused by high-demand applications. Despite leveraging the SVM, Eclipse's mainnet will be powered by Neon EVM to provide full Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) support. Eclipse also plans to use the Solang compiler to enable the compilation of Solidity smart contracts code into SVM bytecode. MetaMask Snaps, a newly launched technology by MetaMask, will play a crucial role in onboarding EVM users to the SVM chain without the need to switch wallets. Additionally, Eclipse claims to offer solutions to some of EVM's state growth limitations, as Solana does not require constant Merkle Tree updates for each state update. The settlement of the Eclipse Mainnet will occur on Ethereum, reinforcing its security properties. Assets popular with Ethereum, such as DeFi and NFTs, will play a significant role in the Eclipse Mainnet. Data in the new system will be available through Celestia, which extends beyond Ethereum's current bandwidth, potentially resulting in a higher transactions per second (TPS) rate. The new mainnet will also feature a proving mechanism similar to Anatoly's SVM fraud-proof SIMD to avoid reintroducing a Merkle tree into the SVM. The executor will post a list of inputs and outputs for each transaction, confirming that the commitment on Ethereum is correct.
