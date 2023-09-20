Robert Kiyosaki Urges Investors to Buy Bitcoin and Gold

According to CryptoPotato, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad, has once again expressed his support for bitcoin (BTC), gold, and silver. He believes that questions about the future prices of these assets are unimportant compared to how much of them investors own today. Kiyosaki considers BTC, gold, and silver to be bargains at their current prices and advises people to buy them now, as they may not be as affordable in the future. The American businessman cites the United States' financial situation as a reason for purchasing these assets, as he believes the country is broke and a crash in stocks, bonds, and real estate is imminent. Kiyosaki has been a vocal advocate for Bitcoin since 2020 and frequently refers to it, gold, and silver as real assets and real money, as he believes the U.S. dollar will eventually collapse while these assets will provide protection. Kiyosaki has previously stated that he plans to buy more BTC, gold, and silver due to his distrust of the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Treasury, and President Joe Biden. He recently attended a crypto conference in Singapore, where he reiterated his belief that cryptocurrency is the future of money and fiat currency is doomed. Kiyosaki has also predicted that BTC will reach $120,000 in 2024, as countries like Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are expected to launch a new cryptocurrency backed by gold, which could negatively impact the U.S. dollar.

