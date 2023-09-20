PayPal's PYUSD Stablecoin Now Available on Venmo

According to Cointelegraph, PayPal has announced that its PYUSD stablecoin is now available on Venmo. In a September 20 blog post, the payment processor stated that PayPal USD (PYUSD) — the company's stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar — is already accessible to Venmo users and will be fully rolled out in the coming weeks. The announcement comes approximately six weeks after PayPal revealed the launch of the stablecoin, which is issued by Paxos Trust and fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents. PayPal said that PYUSD is already present in native crypto experiences and continues to be made more broadly available as the ecosystem grows. Since its launch in the open market, PYUSD has been listed on select exchanges, including Crypto.com, Bitstamp, Coinbase, and Kraken. In August, blockchain analytics firm Nansen reported that around 90% of PYUSD was held in wallets controlled by Paxos Trust. Crypto firm BitPay announced on September 12 that it would be adding support for PYUSD, citing payment utility and community involvement. PayPal has been steadily expanding its presence in the crypto space, accepting digital asset payments in 2021 and establishing on- and off-ramps for Web3 payments in 2023. The New York State Department of Financial Services included PYUSD on its greenlist of coins approved by the regulator.

