Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Earn
Learn
Feed
Discover the latest crypto news & feed
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn free crypto through learning
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
More
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Apple Reportedly Exploring Built-in Stock Trading Platform for iPhones

Binance News
2023-09-20 15:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Apple is said to be exploring the possibility of integrating a built-in stock trading platform directly into its iPhones. This move aims to make investing more accessible and convenient for millions of users, potentially challenging traditional brokerage platforms. The development comes at a time when mobile trading apps have gained immense popularity, allowing users to buy and sell stocks at their fingertips. Sources close to the company suggest that Apple's foray into the stock trading arena is part of a broader strategy to enhance the financial services offered through its ecosystem. Insiders hint at features such as real-time market data, trading alerts, and a user-friendly interface designed to cater to both novice and experienced investors. By integrating stock trading into iPhones, Apple aims to capitalize on the growing interest in the financial markets, especially among younger generations. However, Apple's move into stock trading is not without challenges and potential regulatory hurdles. The financial industry is highly regulated, and Apple would need to navigate complex legal and compliance issues to offer such services seamlessly. Additionally, ensuring the security of financial data and transactions will be paramount.
View full text