Author's Guild Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against OpenAI Over Copyright Infringement

Binance News
2023-09-20 14:25
According to Cointelegraph, the Author's Guild in the United States filed a class-action lawsuit against Microsoft-backed OpenAI on September 19, alleging misuse of copyrighted material in the training of its artificial intelligence (AI) models. The lawsuit claims that OpenAI's large language models (LLMs) copied works wholesale without permission or consideration, resulting in 'flagrant and harmful infringement' of registered copyrights in written works of fiction. The Author's Guild, which represents a class of professional fiction writers, argues that the LLMs endanger the ability of fiction writers to make a living from their creative works. The organization suggests that AI models could have been trained using public domain materials or by paying a licensing fee for the use of copyrighted works. The lawsuit follows updates in a similar case against Meta and OpenAI, in which both companies have asked judges to dismiss the claims. In August, the U.S. Copyright Office issued a notice of inquiry on AI, seeking public comment on topics related to AI content production and how it should be handled by policymakers when AI content mimics that which is made by human creators. Prior to the inquiry, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled that artwork created solely by AI is not eligible for copyright protection.
