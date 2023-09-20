Hashflow collaborates with Superconductor to launch Hashverse gaming experience

According to Foresight News, decentralized trading protocol Hashflow has partnered with Superconductor, an entertainment studio co-founded by Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo brothers and Fast & Furious director Vin Diesel, to launch a gamified experience called Hashverse. Set in a dystopian future world, players can earn rankings during the season by completing a series of trading tasks and competitions. The first season of Hashverse will last 12 weeks, with a total reward of one million HFT tokens.

