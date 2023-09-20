Vara Network, a Layer 1 Network Supported by Polkadot Founder, Launches Mainnet

According to Foresight News, Vara Network, a layer 1 network developed in collaboration with the Gear Foundation and supported by Polkadot founder Gavin Wood, has launched its mainnet. Vara Network claims to improve speed and reduce latency by utilizing concepts such as the Actor model and persistent memory. Additionally, the network introduces parallel processing and separate memory spaces for smart contracts, providing support for development in gaming, finance, and other sectors.

