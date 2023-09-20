copy link
Everscale Protocol Receives Investment from Alpha Transform Holdings
2023-09-20 14:03
According to Foresight News, blockchain project Everscale Protocol has received an undisclosed investment from Alpha Transform Holdings. Everscale is a blockchain supported by an 'infinite sharding mechanism', featuring asynchronous, parallel execution, and scalability. Previously reported by Foresight News, Alpha Transform Holdings announced in March this year that it would launch two digital asset-related funds with a total asset management scale of $100 million.
