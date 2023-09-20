copy link
Consensys Launches 12-Week Web3 Fellowship Program
2023-09-20 13:24
According to Foresight News, Consensys has launched a 12-week Web3 Fellowship program, offering mentorship, workshops, and potential investments of up to $1.5 million. Applications for the program will open on September 20th.
