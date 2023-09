Wormhole Connect Integrates Circle's Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol for USDC

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Wormhole, a cross-chain protocol, announced the integration of Circle's Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) into Wormhole Connect. This integration allows developers and users to conduct USDC cross-chain transactions using CCTP through Wormhole. Wormhole Connect is an asset-layer product that provides developers with an in-app cross-chain component, making it easy to integrate Wormhole's cross-chain services.