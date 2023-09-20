Balancer Attacker's Fees Traced to AngelDrainer Organization

According to Coincu, MistTrack has recently published an article revealing a sophisticated attack involving the Balancer protocol and the fraudulent organization known as AngelDrainer. The fees associated with the Balancer attacker's actions have been traced back to AngelDrainer. The attack unfolded through a multi-pronged strategy, including BGP hijacking, coerced transfers, and laundering through THORChain, a cross-chain decentralized liquidity network. As the investigation continues, there are indications that the Balancer attackers may have ties to Russia, suggesting a possible connection to a broader network of cybercriminals. The international nature of such attacks adds a layer of complexity to addressing and preventing such incidents. MistTrack's findings serve as a reminder of the ongoing battle to secure blockchain and cryptocurrency systems and the need for continuous vigilance and proactive measures to safeguard digital assets and user data.

