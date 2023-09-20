Meta Refutes Claims of Using Copyrighted Material to Train AI Model Llama

According to Cointelegraph, Meta has denied allegations that its artificial intelligence (AI) model Llama was trained using copyrighted material from popular books. In a San Francisco federal court on September 18, Meta requested the dismissal of claims made by author Sarah Silverman and other authors who accused the company of violating copyrights to train its AI system. The parent company of Facebook and Instagram argued that the use of materials for training its systems is 'transformative' and constitutes 'fair use.' Meta compared its case to the Authors Guild v. Google, Inc., where Google's copying of books to create an internet search tool was deemed fair use. The company suggested that the 'core issue' of copyright fair use should be addressed on 'another day, on a more fulsome record.' Meta also stated that the plaintiffs could not provide specific information or outputs related to their material. The authors' attorneys expressed confidence in their claims and stated that they would continue to proceed through 'discovery and trial.' In August, OpenAI attempted to dismiss parts of the claims on similar grounds as Meta. The original lawsuit against Meta and OpenAI was filed in July and is one of many lawsuits against Big Tech giants over copyright and data infringement with the rise of AI. On September 5, a class-action lawsuit was opened against OpenAI and Microsoft by unnamed engineers, alleging the companies used scraping methods to obtain private data while training their AI models. In July, Google faced a similar lawsuit after updating its privacy policy, with accusations of misusing large amounts of data, including copyrighted material, in its AI training.

