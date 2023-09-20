copy link
create picture
more
Mythical Games to Launch Mobile Version of Blankos Block Party
Binance News
2023-09-20 12:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Mythical Games is set to release a mobile version of its Web3 game, Blankos Block Party. The company previously launched NFL Rivals on iOS and Android, which garnered 2.5 million downloads. In June of this year, Mythical Games announced the completion of a $37 million Series C extension round, led by Scytale Digital, with participation from ARK Invest, a16z, and Animoca Brands.
View full text