Mythical Games to Launch Mobile Version of Blankos Block Party

According to Foresight News, Mythical Games is set to release a mobile version of its Web3 game, Blankos Block Party. The company previously launched NFL Rivals on iOS and Android, which garnered 2.5 million downloads. In June of this year, Mythical Games announced the completion of a $37 million Series C extension round, led by Scytale Digital, with participation from ARK Invest, a16z, and Animoca Brands.

View full text