Pyth Network Launches Perseus Upgrade to Reduce Gas Costs and Improve Reliability
Binance News
2023-09-20 12:35
According to Foresight News, Pyth Network has launched the Perseus upgrade, which aims to reduce users' gas costs, decrease latency, and enhance reliability. The network claims that after the update, costs can be reduced by 50-80%, while also improving the flow of data from Pythnet, a network built on the Solana codebase, to other blockchains.
