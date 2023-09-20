copy link
Walmart to offer physical versions of virtual items in House Flip game
2023-09-20 12:15
According to Foresight News, Walmart is set to allow customers to purchase physical versions of items they use in the virtual world of the House Flip game. The retail giant plans to add new decor items from its Mainstays and Better Homes and Gardens brands to House Flip, enabling users to virtually browse and then purchase the physical versions.
