GammaSwap Adds Support for Arbitrum

According to Foresight News, decentralized finance (DeFi) structured product GammaSwap has added support for Arbitrum. GammaSwap allows DeFi users to borrow LP tokens from AMMs and 'short' these LP tokens, hedging the collateral provided or creating low-risk trading strategies. GammaSwap plans to deploy on more blockchains in the future, such as BNB Chain and Ethereum, and support Uniswap LP tokens. As previously reported by Foresight News, GammaSwap announced the completion of a $1.7 million seed funding round in February this year.

