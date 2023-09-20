copy link
Taurus Expands Custody and Tokenization Services to Private Blockchains
2023-09-20 12:13
According to Foresight News, Taurus is extending its custody and tokenization services to private blockchains, including Hyperledger Besu and Consensys' Quorum. This comes after Deutsche Bank signed a global partnership agreement with Taurus to provide digital asset custody and tokenization services for its clients. In February of this year, Taurus announced the completion of a $65 million Series B funding round led by Credit Suisse.
