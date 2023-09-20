Taurus Expands Custody and Tokenization Services to Private Blockchains

According to Foresight News, Taurus is extending its custody and tokenization services to private blockchains, including Hyperledger Besu and Consensys' Quorum. This comes after Deutsche Bank signed a global partnership agreement with Taurus to provide digital asset custody and tokenization services for its clients. In February of this year, Taurus announced the completion of a $65 million Series B funding round led by Credit Suisse.

