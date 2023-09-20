copy link
create picture
more
Varys Capital to Raise $75 Million for Blockchain Innovation Focused Venture Fund
Binance News
2023-09-20 11:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, venture capital firm Varys Capital plans to raise $75 million for its blockchain innovation-focused equity venture fund. The fund primarily targets early-stage startups in the areas of decentralized finance (DeFi), centralized finance (CeFi), GameFi, and Web3 infrastructure. The fund has already made five investments, including Movement Labs, a Move language infrastructure, SunSpear Games, a gaming studio, Bloxtel, a blockchain mobile operator, Shrapnel, a game developer, and Nirvana Labs, a cloud hardware and software developer.
View full text