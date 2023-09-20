Varys Capital to Raise $75 Million for Blockchain Innovation Focused Venture Fund

According to Foresight News, venture capital firm Varys Capital plans to raise $75 million for its blockchain innovation-focused equity venture fund. The fund primarily targets early-stage startups in the areas of decentralized finance (DeFi), centralized finance (CeFi), GameFi, and Web3 infrastructure. The fund has already made five investments, including Movement Labs, a Move language infrastructure, SunSpear Games, a gaming studio, Bloxtel, a blockchain mobile operator, Shrapnel, a game developer, and Nirvana Labs, a cloud hardware and software developer.

