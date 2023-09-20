Darwinia Network's Crab Network Suffers Governance Attack

According to Foresight News, the Crab Network, a Kusama-based cross-chain hub of the Darwinia Network ecosystem, has experienced a governance attack. The attacker managed to gain control of a majority of the council seats and stole a significant amount of CRAB tokens. As a result, Helix temporarily suspended the cross-chain bridge between Darwinia and Crab. Darwinia Network stated that the attacker has promised to return the funds once the network is restored. If the funds are eventually returned, the attack will be classified as a 'white hat event,' and the attacker may be rewarded in the future.

View full text