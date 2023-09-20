copy link
Hong Kong's Virtual Asset Center Aims to Support Real Economy and Tech Innovation
2023-09-20 11:13
According to Foresight News, Hong Kong's International Virtual Asset Center's policy goal is not to establish a speculative trading market, but to serve the real economy, support technological innovation, and upgrade the financial center through tokenization. The statement was made by Xiao Feng, the chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain.
