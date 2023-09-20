Buy Crypto
UK Parliament Approves Online Privacy Bill Extending Safety Rules to Virtual Worlds

Binance News
2023-09-20 10:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, the UK Parliament has approved the 'Online Privacy Bill,' which extends online safety rules to virtual worlds, including the highly anticipated Metaverse. The legislation, introduced in March last year, aims to hold companies accountable for assessing and mitigating potential risks posed to children while navigating virtual realms. Under the provisions of the Online Privacy Bill, companies operating in the digital sphere, especially those offering access to virtual worlds like the Metaverse, will be obligated to conduct thorough risk assessments. These assessments will evaluate the likelihood of children encountering harmful content within these virtual realms. Subsequently, companies will be required to implement robust measures to minimize these risks effectively. The passing of this bill signifies a collective effort by British lawmakers to address the growing concerns regarding online safety, particularly in virtual spaces. As the Metaverse gains prominence as a digital frontier, ensuring the security of its users, especially the younger demographic, has become paramount. The Online Privacy Bill now awaits the approval of King Charles before becoming law. Once granted royal assent, the bill will come into immediate effect, reinforcing the nation's commitment to fostering a secure online environment for all its citizens. This development aligns with a broader global trend of regulating online spaces and protecting users from the potential harms that can arise within digital communities. It sends a clear message that the United Kingdom is committed to staying at the forefront of internet safety and will adapt its legislation to meet the evolving landscape of the digital age.
