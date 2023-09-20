Aztec Launches Sandbox for Smart Contract Privacy

According to Foresight News, Aztec, a privacy and scalability solution based on ZK Rollup, has launched a local developer testnet called Aztec Sandbox for smart contract privacy. Aztec Sandbox is a comprehensive version that provides developers with a fast, lightweight local Aztec node, similar to Ethereum's Ganache or Anvil local node packages. In addition to the local node testing environment, Aztec Sandbox also includes tools and frameworks that allow developers to write and test smart contracts.

