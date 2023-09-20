copy link
create picture
more
Aztec Launches Sandbox for Smart Contract Privacy
Binance News
2023-09-20 10:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Aztec, a privacy and scalability solution based on ZK Rollup, has launched a local developer testnet called Aztec Sandbox for smart contract privacy. Aztec Sandbox is a comprehensive version that provides developers with a fast, lightweight local Aztec node, similar to Ethereum's Ganache or Anvil local node packages. In addition to the local node testing environment, Aztec Sandbox also includes tools and frameworks that allow developers to write and test smart contracts.
View full text