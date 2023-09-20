Balancer Attacker Trades Ethereum for Bitcoin Through THORChain

According to Foresight News, PeckShield has detected that a Balancer frontend attacker has traded approximately 14.5 Ethereum for about 0.868 Bitcoin through THORChain. The Bitcoin recipient address, starting with bc1qt8, transferred the Bitcoin to another address starting with bc1q2h. This latter address has had interactions with a Bitcoin address starting with bc1q94, which was previously used by the attacker in the Stake.com incident. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has identified the Lazarus Group as being responsible for the Stake.com attack.

View full text