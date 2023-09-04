Smart Whale Withdraws Over $12M in MKR from Binance, Profits Exceed $4M

According to Lookonchain: A savvy cryptocurrency whale has withdrawn 11,231 Maker (MKR) tokens, worth around $12.3 million, from the Binance exchange in the past four hours. This comes after the whale withdrew significant amounts of Unifi (UNFI), Livepeer (LPT), and Tellor (TRB) from Binance since August 23.

According to the data, the whale withdrew 905,934 UNFI ($5.14M) from Binance at $5.67 and deposited 155,934 UNFI ($1.46M) back to Binance at $9.38. The whale currently holds 750,000 UNFI ($7M), resulting in a profit of approximately $3.3 million.

Additionally, the whale withdrew 756,700 LPT ($5.05M) from Binance at $6.68, which is now worth $5.82M, yielding a profit of $764,000. They also withdrew 12,000 TRB ($157,000) from Binance at $13.09 and deposited 12,000 TRB ($191,000) back to Binance at $15.95, making a profit of around $34,000. The whale's address and transaction history can be found at https://debank.com/profile/0x47513e36b088a366e6fe7aab2c67b37957c35005/history.

