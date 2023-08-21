Prins AI Raises $22M in Series A+ Funding to Advance Digital Persona Training Product

Prins AI Technology, Ltd, a provider of AI-driven digital persona training products, has secured $22 million in a Series A+ funding round. The funds will be used to advance deep learning technologies, expand the team, strengthen product development capabilities, and enhance marketing and sales efforts.

Prins AI's platform, PRINS AI, allows businesses, brands, celebrities, and individuals to create unique digital identities and establish a comprehensive digital ecosystem. The platform leverages blockchain technology and smart contracts to record the training and application records of AI digital humans. Users can participate in the AI digital human training program through a cryptocurrency reward mechanism.