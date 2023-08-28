Exchange
US House of Representatives Committee Members Express Opposition to Fed's Stablecoin Regulatory Letter

Binance News
2023-08-28 14:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to ODAILY, the Chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, Patrick McHenry, joined by Subcommittee Chairmen French Hill and Bill Huizenga, sent a letter to Federal Reserve Chairman Powell. The letter expressed their concern that recent regulatory letters from the Federal Reserve regarding stablecoins could undermine congressional progress in establishing a regulatory framework for payment stablecoins. They also argued that the new activity supervision program appears to place an additional burden on banks participating in crypto assets and grants the Federal Reserve Board increased authority to reject activities related to such assets.
