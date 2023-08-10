Bitcoin, Ethereum Trade Sideways as US Inflation Jumps 3.2% in July

According to Decrypt, Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced sideways trading as the US reported a 3.2% inflation jump in July, the highest increase since January 1991. The latest data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics highlights the rising concern about inflationary pressures on the economy.

Despite the inflation surge, cryptocurrency markets showed a relatively subdued reaction, with Bitcoin trading slightly above $45,000 and Ethereum consolidating around the $3,200 level.

It is important to note that one of the key selling points of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin has been their use as a potential hedge against inflation. The reasoning behind this belief is the finite supply of some cryptocurrencies, which could help shield against fluctuations in the value of traditional currencies.

However, the correlation between inflation and cryptocurrency price movements remains a topic of debate. As the economy navigates through the post-pandemic adjustments and the crypto market continues to mature, the impact of inflation on these digital assets might become clearer over time.