DigiFT Introduces US Treasury Token DUST with 5.40% Annualized Return

DigiFT, a security token DEX participating in Singapore's MAS FinTech Regulatory Sandbox, announces the launch of the US Treasury Token DUST, allowing investors to purchase using USD or USDC with an annualized rate of return of 5.40% until August 3, 2023.

According to Wu Blockchain, DigiFT, a security token decentralized exchange (DEX) enrolled in the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) FinTech Regulatory Sandbox, has announced the launch of the US Treasury Token DUST. The new investment opportunity offers an annualized rate of return of 5.40% until August 3, 2023, and allows investors to acquire the token using either USD or the USD-pegged stablecoin, USDC.

DigiFT's participation in the MAS FinTech Regulatory Sandbox aligns with its aim to develop innovative technology within a safe and regulated environment. The introduction of the US Treasury Token DUST showcases DigiFT's commitment to providing diverse and secure investment options for its users.