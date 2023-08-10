copy link
WETH Token Plummets by Over 66% After Skyrocketing Success
2023-08-10 06:58
The WETH token, inspired by the movie "All-In," has experienced a drastic fall of more than 66% after previously skyrocketing to over a thousand times its initial issuance price within two days.
The WETH token witnessed a rapid upward trajectory, soaring over a thousand times from its original price within just two days, and reaching its peak on the evening of the 7th. However, as of August 9th, the token has seen a significant drop of over 66%, falling to a price of $0.00000000414.
On-chain data analysis reveals that WETH is currently under massive selling pressure. According to CoinMarketCap (CMC), as of 3 pm on August 9th, the daily trading volume for WETH has surpassed $3.4 million, with 2,668 investors holding the currency. The current decline indicates a potential market correction following the recent hype, and investors should approach the token cautiously.
